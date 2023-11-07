Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.2% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,380,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,071,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 903,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,050,000 after purchasing an additional 161,687 shares during the period. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 721,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $151.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.39.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

