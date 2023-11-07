Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 91.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 230,078 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 28.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNPR opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $414,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,111.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $414,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,111.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $26,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,182.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,812 shares of company stock valued at $788,351. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

