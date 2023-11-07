KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 156,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $8,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth $1,325,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth $777,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 23.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.9% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 35,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.18. KB Home has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.66.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37. KB Home had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $229,393.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,889,699.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $2,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,376,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $229,393.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,889,699.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,178 shares of company stock worth $2,854,624. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

