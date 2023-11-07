Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

NYSE KW opened at $12.33 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -184.62%.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,599,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,946,049.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 268.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 34.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 18.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 113.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

