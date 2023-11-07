Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUYFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kering from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kering from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Societe Generale raised shares of Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kering from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $620.00.

Kering Stock Performance

Shares of PPRUY stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.46. Kering has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $65.70.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, and Kering Eyewear brands.

