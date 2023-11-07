KeyCorp Boosts Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target to $13.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Udemy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Udemy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $12.03 on Friday. Udemy has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Udemy news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 34,889 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $362,496.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,514,707.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 34,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $362,496.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,514,707.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $77,987.34. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 394,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,177.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,212 shares of company stock worth $1,508,055. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UDMY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Udemy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Udemy by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Udemy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

