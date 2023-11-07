KeyCorp Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) – KeyCorp increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for FOX in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for FOX’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FOX’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.93.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA opened at $31.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.93. FOX has a 1 year low of $28.07 and a 1 year high of $37.26.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FOX

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in FOX by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 364,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,364,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $398,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 5.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the third quarter worth about $218,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

