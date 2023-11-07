KeyCorp Weighs in on PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of PayPal in a report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Markgraff now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.42.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $54.62 on Monday. PayPal has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $92.62. The firm has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 4,514.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 146.5% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

