Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $704.85 million, a PE ratio of 1,586.50 and a beta of 2.04. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $37.97 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.49 and its 200 day moving average is $79.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 58.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 72.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 5.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as Kura Experience'. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

