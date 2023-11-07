Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Position Boosted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LANC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

LANC opened at $168.10 on Tuesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $220.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.22.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.37%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

