Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Corcept Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.71 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 18.76%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.19.

Shares of CORT opened at $25.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.43. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.55.

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $82,564.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,136.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $82,564.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,136.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $72,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,568 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

