LifeStance Health Group (LFST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect LifeStance Health Group to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.19 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 17.13%. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LifeStance Health Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:LFST opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.08. LifeStance Health Group has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $43,023.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 80,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $496,389.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,836,306 shares in the company, valued at $29,646,555.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $43,023.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,263 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Articles

