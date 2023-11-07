Light & Wonder (LNW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Light & Wonder to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.33 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 13.88%. On average, analysts expect Light & Wonder to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. Light & Wonder has a 12 month low of $53.10 and a 12 month high of $79.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Light & Wonder from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Light & Wonder news, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $160,742.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Light & Wonder

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 25,870 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

