Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $10.33.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
