Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Lipocine Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $10.33.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

About Lipocine

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Lipocine in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lipocine in the 1st quarter worth $13,395,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lipocine by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lipocine by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lipocine in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

