Logan Ridge Finance (LRFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Logan Ridge Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Logan Ridge Finance Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRFC opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Logan Ridge Finance has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.32 million, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.79.

Logan Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logan Ridge Finance

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Logan Ridge Finance’s previous Variable dividend of $0.22. Logan Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is presently -72.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRFC. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the first quarter worth about $542,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Logan Ridge Finance by 303.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Logan Ridge Finance by 16.7% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 21,499 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Logan Ridge Finance by 550.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

Featured Articles

