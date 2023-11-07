Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $646,000 Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,987 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth approximately $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ COLB opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $739.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

