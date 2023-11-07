Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 131,959 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,959 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 74.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $49.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.30.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $591.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OZK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens upped their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OZK

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.