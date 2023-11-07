Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,463,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,310,000 after purchasing an additional 358,431 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,041,779,000 after purchasing an additional 217,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,716,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,580,000 after purchasing an additional 285,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,593,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,893 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock opened at $104.96 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $136.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.