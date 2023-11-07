Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 57.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,091 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 49,091 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,671,000 after acquiring an additional 44,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 1,000,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lumen Technologies news, CFO Christopher Stansbury purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,148,592 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,134.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $6.76.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.34.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

