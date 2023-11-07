Lumentum (LITE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Lumentum to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Lumentum has set its Q1 guidance at $0.20-0.35 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at $0.20-$0.35 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.16 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a positive return on equity of 12.44%. On average, analysts expect Lumentum to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.09. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $72.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 1.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in Lumentum by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 3.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Lumentum by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 14.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LITE shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.97.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

