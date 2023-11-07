Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.19.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lyft from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get Lyft alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lyft

Lyft Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.79. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a negative net margin of 30.87%. Equities analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lyft

In related news, Director Dave Stephenson purchased 8,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,998.58. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,531.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lyft news, CEO John David Risher bought 100,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $1,146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,375,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,819,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dave Stephenson purchased 8,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $99,998.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,531.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 205,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,247,945 and sold 43,733 shares valued at $486,348. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.