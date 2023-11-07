Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Shares in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in SMART Global by 65.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SMART Global by 162.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SMART Global during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period.

SMART Global Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $803.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $316.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Insider Transactions at SMART Global

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $58,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,769,978.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $58,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,769,978.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $125,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,541.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $242,700. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

