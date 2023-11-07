Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Energy Fuels worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 259.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UUUU opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Free Report ) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 278.29%. The business had revenue of $10.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UUUU. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Energy Fuels from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Energy Fuels from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

