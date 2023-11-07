MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives C$27.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.09.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$26.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.43. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$16.46 and a 52 week high of C$28.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.96.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

