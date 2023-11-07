Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on MERC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Mercer International from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Mercer International from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Mercer International from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mercer International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.67.

Mercer International Price Performance

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.70 million, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.45. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.88%.

Institutional Trading of Mercer International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Mercer International by 29.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter worth about $173,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

See Also

