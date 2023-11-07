MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,153 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in MetLife by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 346,999 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in MetLife by 937.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in MetLife by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Down 2.2 %

MET opened at $60.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.14. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MET. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Argus raised their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

