Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at KeyCorp

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.63.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $75.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average of $80.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $63.10 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,968,853,000 after purchasing an additional 635,248,021 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 659.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,764,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,695,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,924,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

