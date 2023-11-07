Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Lowered to $85.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MCHP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.63.

Shares of MCHP opened at $75.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $63.10 and a one year high of $94.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,968,853,000 after acquiring an additional 635,248,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,056,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,016,000 after acquiring an additional 341,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,790,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,004,000 after acquiring an additional 487,496 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,990,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,486,000 after acquiring an additional 326,819 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after acquiring an additional 123,806 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

