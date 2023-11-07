Morgan Stanley Raises Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target to $60.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GOLF. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Acushnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Acushnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acushnet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Get Acushnet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Acushnet

Acushnet Trading Up 0.7 %

Acushnet Announces Dividend

NYSE:GOLF opened at $55.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.04. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $61.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acushnet

In other news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $953,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,064.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $953,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,064.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $100,009,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,110,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,454,632.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acushnet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 527.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 2,638.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

(Get Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.