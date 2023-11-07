Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MSI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $312.57.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $304.46 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $245.76 and a 1-year high of $305.12. The company has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $281.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.78.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 10,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,522.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 21,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

