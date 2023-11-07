Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Nathan’s Famous Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Nathan’s Famous stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.26. Nathan’s Famous has a twelve month low of $61.35 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.46.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Insider Activity at Nathan’s Famous

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Nathan’s Famous news, Director Brian S. Genson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $146,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,024.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATH. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 772.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 40.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

