National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report released on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $4.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.59. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.531 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

