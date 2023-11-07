National Bank Financial Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.13.

TSE SES opened at C$8.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.84. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$5.81 and a 12 month high of C$8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

