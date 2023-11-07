National Bankshares Trims Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Target Price to $120.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $122.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $131.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.44.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $97.07 on Friday. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $83.38 and a 52 week high of $129.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 236.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 127.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

