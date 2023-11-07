NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
NetScout Systems Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $21.48 on Friday. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Insider Activity at NetScout Systems
In related news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $194,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,710.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of NetScout Systems
About NetScout Systems
NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.
