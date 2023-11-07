NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

NetScout Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $21.48 on Friday. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Insider Activity at NetScout Systems

In related news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $194,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,710.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NetScout Systems

About NetScout Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 157.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 172.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 409.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

