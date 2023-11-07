New Millennium Group LLC Has $1.99 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

New Millennium Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,693 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.8% of New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 48.1% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,667,000 after acquiring an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayport LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.83.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $457.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $444.01 and a 200-day moving average of $409.72. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $137.59 and a one year high of $502.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.