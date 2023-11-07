New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.30.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NYCB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

NYCB stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

