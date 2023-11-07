New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,601,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,665 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,033,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,412,000 after acquiring an additional 647,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $66,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $43,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,458.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,670 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $105,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,931.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $43,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,458.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,438 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,057 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.35.

Etsy Trading Down 3.3 %

ETSY stock opened at $63.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.60 and a 200-day moving average of $80.77. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $149.91. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.02.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

