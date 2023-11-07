New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,205 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $27,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

Hasbro Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $73.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.88.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.