New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,536 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 115,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 105,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 29,329 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.8% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,059,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,064,000 after buying an additional 561,946 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $569,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 177.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.96.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

