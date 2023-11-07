New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 1,666 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Campbell Soup by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 46.8% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CPB opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $57.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

