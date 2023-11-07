Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,422 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,293,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,347,000 after buying an additional 3,554,133 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 392.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,276,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,406,000 after buying an additional 2,610,683 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,917,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,027,000 after buying an additional 2,177,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,913,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $811.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOMD shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

