NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded NRG Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.80.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NRG opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average is $37.03.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 40.12%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,572,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,353,000 after buying an additional 245,761 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,262,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,310,000 after buying an additional 120,276 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,181,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,438,000 after buying an additional 1,737,001 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 25.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,356,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,899,000 after acquiring an additional 891,443 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

See Also

