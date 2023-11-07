NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Cut by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.4% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $457.51 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $137.59 and a 12 month high of $502.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $444.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.72.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

