NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,879 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 3.2% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 1,412 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $457.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $137.59 and a 12 month high of $502.66.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.83.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

