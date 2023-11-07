O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Truist Financial

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

OI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.90.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 52,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 72,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in O-I Glass by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

