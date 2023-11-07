Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,062 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,371 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Old National Bancorp worth $9,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,126,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,922,000 after buying an additional 123,377 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 260,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 63,825 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 488,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 192,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 60,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 13.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 373,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $840,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,627,530.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ONB opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.87. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

