Oncology Institute (TOI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Oncology Institute had a negative net margin of 20.17% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $80.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.08 million. On average, analysts expect Oncology Institute to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Oncology Institute Trading Down 15.8 %
Shares of Oncology Institute stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. Oncology Institute has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $124.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.74.
About Oncology Institute
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services.
