Oncology Institute (TOI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2023

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Oncology Institute had a negative net margin of 20.17% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $80.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.08 million. On average, analysts expect Oncology Institute to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oncology Institute Trading Down 15.8 %

Shares of Oncology Institute stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. Oncology Institute has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $124.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOI. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the second quarter worth $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the first quarter worth $90,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Oncology Institute in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

About Oncology Institute

(Get Free Report)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services.

Earnings History for Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI)

