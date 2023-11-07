Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.10.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.30 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th.
Shares of ONCT opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.33.
Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 4,985.85%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
