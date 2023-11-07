Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCTGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.10.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.30 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 728,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 187.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 845,991 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 336,066 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 494,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 203,010 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of ONCT opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 4,985.85%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

