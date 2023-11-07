OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 0.5% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 0.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 1.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in OneMain by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on OneMain from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on OneMain from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on OneMain from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

OneMain Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $48.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 73.80%.

OneMain Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.